Honiton Hawks U11s launch season at Sidmouth

Honiton rugby action Archant

Honiton Hawks Under 11's made the short trip to Sidmouth on Sunday morning for their first outing of the season after a month of training.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hawks have been recruiting during the summer and welcomed new players George Shepherd and Ruby Lane into the team.

In addition Mason Peek and Evan Lowman have returned after a year away.

They joined Arran Hansford, Charlie Wheeler, Elliot Arscott, Harry Evans, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Miles Salter and Will Parris in a squad of 14.

As Sidmouth had similar numbers a 40 minute game of two 20 minute halves was played with rolling substitutions.

Despite the understandable rustiness in some of the play, both teams contributed to an entertaining game.

The Hawks made the faster start and thanks to stronger defence and intensity at the breakdown lead by four tries to nil at half-time.

Sidmouth then fought back well in the second half, however the Hawks managed to always keep their noses in front and eventually won by eight tries to six.