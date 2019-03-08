Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Hawks U11s launch season at Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:19 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 02 October 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

Honiton Hawks Under 11's made the short trip to Sidmouth on Sunday morning for their first outing of the season after a month of training.

The Hawks have been recruiting during the summer and welcomed new players George Shepherd and Ruby Lane into the team.

In addition Mason Peek and Evan Lowman have returned after a year away.

They joined Arran Hansford, Charlie Wheeler, Elliot Arscott, Harry Evans, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Miles Salter and Will Parris in a squad of 14.

As Sidmouth had similar numbers a 40 minute game of two 20 minute halves was played with rolling substitutions.

Despite the understandable rustiness in some of the play, both teams contributed to an entertaining game.

The Hawks made the faster start and thanks to stronger defence and intensity at the breakdown lead by four tries to nil at half-time.

Sidmouth then fought back well in the second half, however the Hawks managed to always keep their noses in front and eventually won by eight tries to six.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Knox nets as Honiton Town lose midweek league outing at Newton Abbot Spurs

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Speedway: Glasgow 51 Somerset 39

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Honiton Running Club duo run well at Cheltenham Half Marathon

Running

Did health secretary speech shed light on Ottery St Mary Hospital future?

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire says Matt Hancock's speech should cease fears about the fate of the hospital. Picture: Terry Ife/Contributed

Three players net hat-tricks as Ottery U14s make cup progress

Striker Finn Upsher who scored a hat-trick in the Ottery St Mary U14s cup win over Honiton. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists