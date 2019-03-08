Advanced search

Honiton Hawks Under-10s enjoy fine morning against Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:12 14 March 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9438. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Hawks Under-10s entertained their near neighbours Sidmouth on Sunday morning.

For the first time this season the Hawks had a full house squad of 13 players available and so Archie Trott, Arran Hansford, Byron Chalmers, Charlie Wheeler, Elliot Arscott, Harry Haysom, Harry Evans, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Miles Salter, Taylor Prettejohn and Will Parris, were all in action.

The extremely blustery weather made it difficult for all players as, at times, it was difficult to even stand up straight!

However, both sides adapted their game accordingly, largely trying to keep passes short and secure.

They also showed great commitment and endeavour, especially at the breakdown area where strong rucking led to a number of turnovers.

However, the Hawks always had the edge in intensity and were more accurate in their attacking play and this led to a 10 tries to 4 win.The ‘Best Effort of the Day’ award went to Will Parris in recognition of some excellent tackling in defence along with some strong, straight ball carrying.

