Honiton Hawks Under-11s enjoy Sunday morning action with Topsham

PUBLISHED: 17:56 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 11 March 2020

Honiton Hawks Under-11s entertained Topsham on Sunday morning for their latest action.

Hawks had 14 players on duty; Archie Trott, Charlie Wheeler, Digory Nash, George Shepherd, Harry Evans, Harry Haysom, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symons, Mason Peek, Miles Salter, Ollie Jones, Ruby Lane and Will Parris. Topsham had similar numbers so four quarters of 15 minutes were played, which ensured that the players had the required amount of game time.

Heavy overnight rain made conditions very wet and muddy underfoot with parts of the pitch being underwater.

However, this didn't prevent a wholehearted performance from both teams who were evenly matched.

Topsham were quicker out of the blocks and took an early 3-1 lead in tries before Hawks drew level.

Both teams defended well throughout the contest and consequently had to be patient in attack, having to go through several phases of play and show good ball retention skills. This was very commendable especially given the conditions.

Tries were exchanged throughout the contest with Topsham emerging as narrow 8-6 winners.

Both teams should be congratulated for contributing to a physical encounter, which was played fairly and in a good spirit.

