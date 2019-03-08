Honiton Hunters impress during Allhallows festival

Honiton Hunters U9 team aand coaches at the U9 festival held at Allhallows. Picture LOUISE TOWNSEND Archant

Honiton Hunters enjoyed their involvement at the Under-9s rugby festival held at Allhallows, writes Louise Beer.

Honiton Hornets U9s. Picture LOUISE TOWNSEND Honiton Hornets U9s. Picture LOUISE TOWNSEND

Thirty-six teams from all over the region were in action at Honiton. Hunters kicked off their day of action with a group game against Cullompton and, despite the chilly conditions, got off to a flying start with a 3-2 success, thanks to tries from Tao Wallis, Josh Lane and Dexter van Broom.

Next up, Hunters defeated Topsham 6-4 in what was a very open contest! In this game Dexter van Broom scored what would late be the ‘Try of the Day’ with Tao Wallis breaking through the middle before executing a fine off-load to send Dexter on a short burst to the try line.

Game three saw Hunters face Kingsbridge and, in what was a much tighter game, Josh Bagwell and Olly Beer made good yards through the middle and there were two tries each for Tao Wallis and Evan Pyle, which saw the Hunters come from behind to win 4-2.

Game four was without doubt the toughest test of the day for Hunters as they lost 4-0 to a strong and disciplined Brixham team.

The fifth and final game of the day for Hunters saw them edged out 3-2 by Tavistock with both the Honiton tries scored by Josh Lane.

Overall there was some fine rugby and good fun on a really enjoyable day, which also generated some additional funding for the club. A big thank you to all the businesses in Honiton who supported by donating prizes to the raffle and to all those who organised and helped out throughout the day. Thanks also to Tesco for donating fruit for the children, Jewsons for donating the porta loos, Bartletts Farm Shop for the meat that was cooked on the barbecue and to Stag’s Estate Agents for allowing the use of their car park. An amazing day which couldn’t have happened without the support of our town and community spirit. Thank you to all involved.