Honiton launch new league season with Saturday home game

PUBLISHED: 09:35 06 September 2019

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There is a double-header of action at Honiton RFC on Saturday (September 7) with both the Lacemen's 1st and 2nd XVs in action.

The Honiton RFC 2019/20 Tribute Western Counties fixtures, Picture ARCHANTThe Honiton RFC 2019/20 Tribute Western Counties fixtures, Picture ARCHANT

The 2nd XV kick-off first with their match against Cullompton 2nds starting at 2.30.

The 1st XV, who have moved up a level to play in the Tribute Western Counties Division, begin a new campaign at home to St Austell with that game kicking off at 3pm.

The first month of the new league campaign also sees Honiton entertain Tiverton, w2ith that game at Allhallows taking place on September 21 and there are also two away games in the first month with the Lacemen first visiting Teignmouth on September 14 and then, on the final Saturday of the month, Honiton travel to Cornwall to meet Wadebridge Camels.

