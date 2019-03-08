INTERACTIVE MAP: See all of Honiton RFC's fixtures as new season nears

Honiton RFC at Twickenham. Ref mhsp 19 19TI 4381. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton RFC have discovered their fixtures for the upcoming rugby season and will start life in the Tribute Western Counties West with a home tie against St Austell.

The Cornish side will be the first visitors to Allhallows on September 7 and it represents a tough test for the Tons given that St Austell finished fourth in the league last campaign.

Honiton's first away trip comes against Teignmouth, which is a 60-mile round trip for the club. Teignmouth are also new to the season having been relegated from the South West 1 West division.

Third placed Wellington will visit the Tons on October 5 in what could prove to be the team's hardest game of the season.

Over the course of the season, the team will travel 1,412 miles to take part in the new league.

The furthest trips by far are the two visits to Cornish sides Falmouth and Penryn. It is a 232-mile round trip to Falmouth while Penryn is just two miles closer.

Honiton will make the Falmouth trip on February 29 next year and they will travel to Penryn on March 28.

The shortest trip of the season will be to Cullompton, who are only 12 miles away from Allhallows.

The Tons were promoted to the new division having won the Tribute Cornwall and Devon League in a campaign that also saw them crowned National Senior Vase victors at Twickenham.

The new campaign kicks off on Saturday, September 7, and runs until Saturday, April 18.