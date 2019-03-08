Honiton net fine home win over Falmouth

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With Torrential rain over night and heavy rain all morning the home games at Allhallows were in serious doubt but with brushes, buckets and a full sweat by manager Brendon Findlay and a few helpers help was at hand to get the games on. What this did mean however was the underfoot conditions were very tricky all afternoon and made of an error punctuated game.

This week's visitors were Falmouth who'd made the long trek up from the bottom end of Cornwall. There was a sponsors lunch for club supporters Synergy Farm vets and this all meant there was a health crowd who all braved the elements, to cheer the Ton on.

Honiton kicked off up the slope and won the ball, they had several phases of play but unfortunately they penalised for holding on at the breakdown and the attack was nullified. Falmouth showed intent and the early pattern of play was fairly even between the two sides.

It was however the visitors who were first on the score sheet, when their ten slotted a penalty after 10 minutes.

Honiton were making errors and were struggling to maintain possession for any length of time and a break from the Falmouth outside centre added to the Tons wows and his line break through a tackle saw him score the first try of the game. The conversion was successful and Honiton were now trailing by 10 points after 20 minutes.

Chances for the home side continued to be few and far between and they struggled to keep the ball for long periods but Honiton got a lucky break. Adam Thompson returning to the side after a long injury lay off, intercepted and there was no catching him as he ran in from long range to score out wide. The extra's were missed but Honiton were back in it at 5-10.

Falmouth pressed but the Ton's defence held strong and they cleared up field but were unfortunately penalised at the ensuing break down and to make matters worse, Ben Small was yellow carded for killing the ball.

Despite being down to fourteen men it was Honiton who got the next score with an Ollie Cave penalty and this got them within two points at 8-10 but right on the stroke of half time Honiton were penalised at the scrum and an easy penalty shot was converted and Falmouth turned round 8-13 at the break.

It was now Honiton's turn to use the Allhallows slope and they started brightly and they pinned the visitors in Club house corner. Honiton's scrum lead by the returning Goulden was clearly now getting on top and from a retreating scrum, Honiton were awarded a penalty which Skipper Groves elected to kick and Cave duly obliged to bring Honiton back within two points and they were starting to get look the stronger side.

However errors were still there and despite often being in good positions they couldn't put pressure into points

Honiton then got a body blow as they were penalised for holding on at the breakdown and the resulting penalty was knocked over and again Falmouth edged ahead by 11-16.

Honiton were, despite the score starting to enjoying some possession and territory but two penalty chances were spurned and a kick to the corner going out in goal and a penalty attempt going wide you just felt it was going to be another one of those days.

However the gloom was lifted when a good break by Cave saw him feed the supporting Ben Small who raced in to score in club house corner. A great conversion from the touch line by Cave recied the louds cheer of the day as this then gave the home side the lead for the first time in the game at 18-16.

Honiton were holding the advantage in the forwards but were struggling to keep play out of their half but resolute defence did keep Falmouth at bay.

The away side we're trying to get back in to the game but handling errors were costing them and chances often saw the ball go to ground. Buoyed on by home crowd Honiton moved in to the Falmouth half, they won a penalty and kicked to the corner. They lost the ball but with time up Alex Brooks kicked the ball to touch to end the game which was much to the relief of the home support as this was the first win in four outing.

Whilst conditions were difficult and errors inevitable this was a much improved performance and the return of some of the Ton's key players like Goulden, Watts, Small, House and Tommo was a great boost to moral and whilst not a pretty win an ugly one was a much need tonic for all. Smally got the Ton's man of the match award but all played their part in a hard fought win.

Next week sees a difficult trip down to top three placed Kingsbridge but with this win under the belt, the camp will be in more of a confident frame of mind.