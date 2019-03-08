Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton prepare for a 'special' Saturday at Portsmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:08 18 April 2019

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Two seasons ago, Honiton avoided relegation by the narrow margin of three points and yet they are now contemplating life next season in the Western Counties (West) division following this season’s runners-up finish in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon division.

The Lacemen's season is most certainly not over. Last Saturday's big home win over Topsham might have brought the curtain down on the league campaign, but the club now has the massive matter of a cup tie at Portsmouth that, if they win, will send them to a 'once in a career' visit to Twickenham to contest the final of the RFU Senior Vase!

While the Lacemen are locking horns with hosts Portsmouth, Northallerton and Leicester Forest will contest the other semi-final with the two winners set to face each other at Twickenham next month.

It's not just at senior level that Honiton RFC are making great strides, for the Allhallows junior section has probably never been stronger.

A recent Under-9 festival of rugby hosted by Honiton saw 351 youngsters in action!

No fewer than 35 teams, representing 21 clubs were present for the festival, which was acclaimed as being another hugely successful event run by the club.

Yes, of course, and quite naturally, the spotlight is all on the 1st XV and Saturday's big game, but, win or lose, the Lacemen, who still have one cup final to play [they meet Plymouth Old Public Oaks in the Devon Intermediate Shield final on April 27], can look forward to a bright and prosperous future on all fronts, on and off the Allhallows turf.

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

New stables will be built in Colyton by pony rescue charity after planners grant application

Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue's bid for new stables has been approved. Ref mha 5220-19-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

New stables will be built in Colyton by pony rescue charity after planners grant application

Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue's bid for new stables has been approved. Ref mha 5220-19-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton prepare for a ‘special’ Saturday at Portsmouth

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Dack at the double as Seaton ladies defeat champions Budleigh Salterton

Goal!

Easter Saturday point-to-point at Flete Park, Ermington

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.

Pike hat-trick as Millwey Rise net eight against Honiton Town

Honiton Calf joy for Alfie Gibbins

Honiton RC members at the Honiton Calf meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists