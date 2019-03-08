Honiton prepare for a 'special' Saturday at Portsmouth

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Two seasons ago, Honiton avoided relegation by the narrow margin of three points and yet they are now contemplating life next season in the Western Counties (West) division following this season’s runners-up finish in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon division.

The Lacemen's season is most certainly not over. Last Saturday's big home win over Topsham might have brought the curtain down on the league campaign, but the club now has the massive matter of a cup tie at Portsmouth that, if they win, will send them to a 'once in a career' visit to Twickenham to contest the final of the RFU Senior Vase!

While the Lacemen are locking horns with hosts Portsmouth, Northallerton and Leicester Forest will contest the other semi-final with the two winners set to face each other at Twickenham next month.

It's not just at senior level that Honiton RFC are making great strides, for the Allhallows junior section has probably never been stronger.

A recent Under-9 festival of rugby hosted by Honiton saw 351 youngsters in action!

No fewer than 35 teams, representing 21 clubs were present for the festival, which was acclaimed as being another hugely successful event run by the club.

Yes, of course, and quite naturally, the spotlight is all on the 1st XV and Saturday's big game, but, win or lose, the Lacemen, who still have one cup final to play [they meet Plymouth Old Public Oaks in the Devon Intermediate Shield final on April 27], can look forward to a bright and prosperous future on all fronts, on and off the Allhallows turf.