Honiton RFC all set for a 'Super Saturday' Charity Day

The season may be over in terms of the on-pitch drama - and celebrations - at Honiton RFC, but the club has one mighty big engagement to get through this coming Saturday (May 25).

Ben Welch explains, saying: "We have a large charity event on at the rugby club this weekend and we are very hopefully that, just as was the case when we held similar a few years ago, the turnout is once again superb."

He continued: "last time we held similar we raised significant sums for charity and are fully intent on doing similar this time."

There's a full day of action at the club's Allhallows home with the main attraction - in terms of the rugby - is a pair of intriguing contests!

First up, at 1pm is a meeting between the Honiton 2nd XV and the Royal marines veterans and then, at 3pm, it's the Honiton 1st XV taking on a President's XV.

Back to Welch, who adds: "In addition to the rugby, there will be a beer tent with plenty of local beers on offer, fun and games for the kids, amazing raffle prizes, an auction, oh yes, and in the evening there's a live and local band playing. It promises to be a great day all-round and we'd love to see as many folk as possible come and join us."