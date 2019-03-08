Advanced search

Honiton RFC all set for a 'Super Saturday' Charity Day

PUBLISHED: 10:44 22 May 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

The season may be over in terms of the on-pitch drama - and celebrations - at Honiton RFC, but the club has one mighty big engagement to get through this coming Saturday (May 25).

Honiton RFC charity event poster. Picture ARCHANTHoniton RFC charity event poster. Picture ARCHANT

Ben Welch explains, saying: "We have a large charity event on at the rugby club this weekend and we are very hopefully that, just as was the case when we held similar a few years ago, the turnout is once again superb."

He continued: "last time we held similar we raised significant sums for charity and are fully intent on doing similar this time."

There's a full day of action at the club's Allhallows home with the main attraction - in terms of the rugby - is a pair of intriguing contests!

First up, at 1pm is a meeting between the Honiton 2nd XV and the Royal marines veterans and then, at 3pm, it's the Honiton 1st XV taking on a President's XV.

Back to Welch, who adds: "In addition to the rugby, there will be a beer tent with plenty of local beers on offer, fun and games for the kids, amazing raffle prizes, an auction, oh yes, and in the evening there's a live and local band playing. It promises to be a great day all-round and we'd love to see as many folk as possible come and join us."

