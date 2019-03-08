Advanced search

Honiton RFC all set for their ‘huge’ Vase cup tie in Buckinghamshire

PUBLISHED: 12:31 15 March 2019

Honiton rugby action

Honiton rugby action

Archant

The middle Saturday of March is another big day for Honiton RFC as the Lacemen look to take one big giant stride towards a day out at Twickenham as they contest the South West Divisional Final of the Senior Vase.

Honiton travel to Chesham, who play their league rugby in the Wadsworth 6X Berks/Bucks & Oxon Premier Division, have played 20 league and cup matches this season and have won 19, losing just one, that a January 19, home league meeting with Didcot that saw them beaten 17-14.

They currently lead their division by eight points from Didcot, who have just three games left in their league campaign while Chesham have four to play.

Chesham are enjoying a terrific season and have score more points than anyone else in their 16 league games – 633, while no once has conceded fewer points with Chesham having shipped just 162 in their matches.

So, how do the 2018/19 league records of Honiton and Chesham stack up when put side by side?

HONITON

Games played 22

Games won 18

Games lost 4

Points scored 923

Points conceded 248

Average score per game 43-11

CHESHAM

Games played 20

Games won 19

Games lost 1

Points scored 633

Points conceded 162

Average score per game 32-8

The above figures suggest the supporters who pitch up at Chesham on Saturday (March 16) are in for something of a points ‘fest’.

The two sides route to the March 16 meeting.

Honiton won 19-15 at Penryn and then saw off Burnham-on-Sea 35-22 while Chesham won 36-25 at Oxford before setting up the meeting with Honiton after winning 54-21 away at Dorset Dockers.

A coach load of supporters will roar the Lacemen on in Buckinghamshire. The coach leaves Honiton at 8.40am, aiming to be at Chesham RFC for 12.30pm.

The cup tie kicks off at 2pm.

Following the cup tie, the Six Nations meeting between England and Scotland will be shown on the TV in the Chesham RFC clubhouse with the coaches departing for East Devon at 7pm, aiming to be back in Honiton (hopefully to a hero’s welcome) at 11:30pm.

Good luck Honiton!

