Honiton RFC archives - a snapshot of a matchday in 2008

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9443. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

In the absence of any rugby action owing to the on-going Covid-19 crisis we have delved into the archives and here bring you reports from Honiton RFC from 12 years ago.

We have a 2nd XV report followed by news of HRFC junior action from 2008.

Honiton 2nd XV, who have been out of action for several weeks owing to inclement weather, were delighted to simply ‘get back onto the pitch’ when they entertained Exmouth in the league at Allhallows.

The visiting side opted to play up the slope and the first half was evenly contested with the Honiton line out and scrum giving as good as they got throughout the first 40 minutes of action.

Exmouth struck first, but parity was swiftly restored when Exmouth scored first, but Honiton levelled the score when a good rolling maul was held up short and a surge led by Loui Lane saw them cross the line and skipper McGrath was on hand to maul the ball over the line.

Back came the visitors with another try, this was converted, and half-time arrived with the home side trailing 12-5.

There was more of the same through the second half with Exmouth again scoring first, but the Lacemen were quickly back on the front foot and scored again with Tom Churchward taking the ball over the whitewash.

Exmouth finished what they started in terms of the scoring to seal a 24-10 success.

While the action was even-steven, on reflection, the difference between the teams was in the fitness department, but that may have had something to do with the fact that Honiton had been without action for so long prior to this game.

Honiton Colts endured a frustrating trip to Bideford and the vagaries of the league system were clear to see!

Honiton beat the Bideford side at home by 38-0, but the trip up to North Devon saw the Honiton side playing a team of completely different players and from conversations over heard on the touch line, apparently the nearby Public school supplied several of the boys on show and they were very useful indeed!

Despite the frustrations, the game was a real spectacle to watch and was a good advert for Honiton rugby because, faced with such adversity, Honiton dug deep throughout the contest.

To add to Honiton’s woes, they lost hooker Ben Clark to a first minute ankle injury.

It was Bideford who scored first, ending a period of relentless pressure with a 10th minute try, but Honiton battled well and there were only two more home tries scored and half-time arrived with Honiton trailing 17-0.

After the break the home side powered into a 29-0 lead. However, plucky Honiton stuck to the task and a quick tap penalty released fly half Mike Gould for a score that Tom Kingwell converted.

The Honiton front row of Aplin, Clements and Dalton began to influence proceedings and scrum half Ollie Rice dummied well before crossing for a try and, with time ticking down, Rice scored a second try to cap a terrific individual performance and, with both the Rice tries converted, the score was closed up to 29-21 when the final whistle was blown.

There was no doubt that the home side ‘had the edge’ in this match, but it was a great game to watch and despite the home team’s ‘dubious’ pedigree, Honiton gave them a run for their money – what’s more, at least the Honiton coaching team know all the names of their players!

Spirits remained high on the long trek home; a journey made all the more fun with the players decked out in fancy dress!

Honiton Under-13s were the only team to enjoy home action when they entertained Withycombe for a close encounter that ended 19-12 in favour of the visiting side.

Honiton’s cause was not helped by the fact that they had some key players missing including Ollie Clapp who broke his collar bone during the week. Dan Denslow and Tom Clegg score Honiton tries and there was a touch line conversion kicked by Jack Partis. Honiton’s Man of the Match award went to Ben Broom for his all-round hard work.

Honiton Under-12s continued their winning ways this season with a seven tries to one success at Teignmouth.

Finn Parrott, Josh Dean, Jordan Clements, Sean Summers, George Hatherway, Sean Kingston and Harry Wright were all on the score sheet with Harry Wright also sending no fewer than six conversions between the posts. The Honiton Man of the Match award went to George Hatherway who had a fine game, making a brace of try-saving tackles.

Honiton Under-10s were also in action at Teignmouth where they went down narrowly, beaten 20-15 in the first of their two games before winning the second match 15-10.

In the first match, Luek Chambers crossed the whitewash twice and the other Honiton try came from Charlie Wright.

In the second game, Wright and Chambers got on the score sheet again and Ellie Goodyear was the other try scorer. The Man of the Match award went to James Carney.

Honiton Under-9s were also in action at Teignmouth where they were edged out 15-5. Giles Richards scored the Honiton try and he was later also named as the Man of the Match award winner.