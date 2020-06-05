Honiton RFC – How many miles will the Lacemen travel in pursuit of league glory next season?

Honiton 1st XV at home to Penryn. Ref mhsp 08-17TI 7570. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton will travel a distance of 1,280 miles and spend almost 30 hours on the road in their 2020/21 Western Counties West campaign.

The Lacemen will travel considerably less than any of the four East Devon based clubs will journey during their respective league campaigns.

Sidmouth will travel 2,028 miles in their South West One season; Exmouth will cover 1,662 miles on South West Premier duty and Withycombe will travel 1,622 miles in pursuit of Devon & Cornwall league success.

In terms of their divisional opponents and any changes from last season, the Lacemen have lost trips to Wellington, Saltash, Cullompton and St Austell and will, instead, next season visit Burnham-on-Sea (Somerset Premier champions), Newton Abbot (from South West One West) and both Paignton and Truro (from Cornwall and Devon).

The longest trip for the Lacemen is going to be the 230-mile round-trip and some four hours and 16 minutes travel time to take on Penryn.

There are three return trips for Honiton that involve travelling more than 200 miles for they also travel to Falmouth (232-mile round-trip) and Truro (212-mile round-trip).

As for the shortest trips for Honiton next season; the least miles involved is the meeting with Chard which will see them clock up 30 miles there and back and other ‘short’ trips are the 44 to face Tiverton, 60 to face Teignmouth and 62 to take on Newton Abbot.

The full list of Honiton trips from longest to shortest with the round-trip miles shown first and then, in brackets, is the travel time as shown on the AA route finder website, reads:

Falmouth 232 (4:22)

Penryn 230 (4:16)

Truro 212 (3:44)

Wadebridge 176 (3:18)

Bideford 118 (2:36)

Kingsbridge 112 (2:18)

Burnham-on-Sea 78 (01:54)

Paignton 78 (01:40)

Newton Abbot 62 (1:12)

Teignmouth 60 (1:14)

Wiveliscombe 54 (1:30)

Tiverton 44 (1:02)

Chard 30 (0:50)