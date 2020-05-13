Honiton RFC seeking new player-coach following resignation of Alex Brooks

Honiton are looking for a new player-coach following the resignation of Alex Brooks, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Brooks joined Honiton two years ago from Cullompton as a player and added the coaching role last summer when Nathan Hannay stood down.

Impending fatherhood is the reason why Brooks has called it a day as player-coach, although the Honiton management hope he will carry on as a player only.

With non-playing fitness guru Charlie Wright on the way to Taunton Titans, and likely to take brother and No.8 Harry Wright with him, Honiton have a dilemma. They need a new coaching team, but when will they be able to do any coaching?

“The question is will we be able to play rugby in September, or will it be later than that?” said Jerry Rice, the Honiton secretary.

“Coaches cost money and we are only a small club that does not have a lot to spend.

“Our requirement is for a player-coach, but what do we say to anyone interested about when they start?

“Until we know when we might start playing it is very difficult to make any sort of decisions about coaching for next season.”

Rice said former Honiton players currently with clubs higher up the league ladder had been sounded out about returning, but were not interested.

“They want to have at least another year at the higher level,” said Rice.

Losing skipper Harry Wright after a season at the helm is a blow Honiton could have done without.

“I think the attraction for Harry is the chance to play rugby with his brother,” said Rice.

Charlie Wright has been on Exeter Chiefs’ books since he was a teenager, but barely played for three seasons due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

He made a playing comeback with the University of Exeter last season and has been dual registered by Chiefs with National One side Taunton as part of his on-going comeback.