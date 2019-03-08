Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Honiton are the toast of East Devon rugby – and arguably rugby across the West County – on this penultimate Saturday of April – for they have reached Twickenham!

The Lacemen travelled to Hampshire to take on Portsmouth RFC in the national semi-final of the Senior Vase and they won 34-20 to book a berth at Twickenham next month.

In the other semi final North Allerton RFC beat Leicester Forest 36-30 and so the Lacemen and North Allerton will meet at Twickenham in the national final which is et for Sunday, May 5.

There were also two other East Devon-based rugby teams in Easter Saturday Cup action.

Exmouth RFC travelled to North Devon to face Barnstaple in the final of the Devon Cup, but the Cockles were well beaten, going down 61-22 to a powerful home side who also finished as runners-up in the South West Premier table.

Sidmouth were also in action and they duly completed a league and cup double as they followed up last Saturday's sealing of the Tribute Western Counties (W) title by winning the Devon Intermediate Cup, beating Crediton 39-19..