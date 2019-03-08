Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:55 20 April 2019

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Archant

Honiton are the toast of East Devon rugby – and arguably rugby across the West County – on this penultimate Saturday of April – for they have reached Twickenham!

The Lacemen travelled to Hampshire to take on Portsmouth RFC in the national semi-final of the Senior Vase and they won 34-20 to book a berth at Twickenham next month.

There will be a full match report in this weeks Midweek Herald – complete with pictures – which is out on Wednesday (April 24).

In the other semi final North Allerton RFC beat Leicester Forest 36-30 and so the Lacemen and North Allerton will meet at Twickenham in the national final which is et for Sunday, May 5.

There were also two other East Devon-based rugby teams in Easter Saturday Cup action.

Exmouth RFC travelled to North Devon to face Barnstaple in the final of the Devon Cup, but the Cockles were well beaten, going down 61-22 to a powerful home side who also finished as runners-up in the South West Premier table.

Sidmouth were also in action and they duly completed a league and cup double as they followed up last Saturday's sealing of the Tribute Western Counties (W) title by winning the Devon Intermediate Cup, beating Crediton 39-19..

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK’s most famous

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Most Read

Police urge for vigilance after two incidents in Uplyme

Picture: Mark Atherton

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Axmouth Bridge named amongst UK’s most famous

Axmouth Bridge. Picture Joseph Rogers

Replica canon stolen from Axminster garden

Picture: Mark Atherton

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton RFC set for Twickenham after Easter Saturday win at Portsmouth

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

lifeboat launched after reports of sinking boat

Lyme lifeboat crew recovers the boat. Picture Seb Cope

Top award for Honiton midwife

Mair Davies (left) lead professional midwifery advocate and midwife, with Jo Bassett, deputy head of midwifery and gynecology. Picture RD&E

Hundreds of super-size babies born at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust

Hundreds of super-size babies born at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Radar

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists