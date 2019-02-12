Honiton RFC – their route to the Tribute Cornwall and Devon title

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton remain firmly entrenched in what is a four-team tussle to land the Tribute Cornwall and Devon top honour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After their 39-17 win on the first Saturday of March – a win that saw a hat-trick of tries from Harry Wright along with other tries from Hannay, Rice and Steer – the Lacemen received a further boost when news filtered through of a 10-10 draw in the meeting between Penryn and Bude.

The quartet of sides chasing the divisional title all have five matches remaining. In those matches; the current fourth placed team – Plymstock Albion Oaks – face all three of the other ‘top four’ in their run-in!

Honiton will head into match day 22 (March 9) trailing leaders Penryn by three points. The Lacemen host Plymouth Argaum while Penryn go to Liskeard-Looe, Bude host Pirates Amateurs and Plymstock Albion Oaks visit Hale.

On March 23, Honiton got to Plymstock Albion Oaks whole Bude travel to Plymouth Argaum and Penryn host basement side Withycombe.

The final match day in March sees Honiton hosting South Molton while Bude entertain Plymstock Albion Oaks and Penryn receive Pirates Amateurs.

The penultimate round of fixtures, being played on April 6, see Honiton at Tavistock, Bude go to South Molton, Penryn visit Plymouth Argaum and Plymstock Albion Oaks entertain Liskeard-Looe.

Given the table is currently as tight as it is, everything may well hinge on the final day results. On April 13, Honiton host Topsham, Penryn meet Plymstock Albion Oaks and Bude are at home to Tavistock.

Tribute Cornwall & Devon ahead of the March 9 fixtures

P W D L F A Pts

Penryn 21 17 2 2 724 204 88

Honiton 21 17 0 4 843 245 85

Bude 21 17 1 3 623 281 84

Plymstock A Oaks 21 17 0 4 568 323 80

Torquay Athletic 21 14 0 7 620 332 68

South Molton 21 10 2 9 472 416 56

Liskeard-Looe 21 10 1 10 366 437 49

Tavistock 21 9 0 12 296 445 45

Topsham 21 7 0 14 447 467 41

Lanner 21 8 0 13 387 505 35

Pirates Amateurs 21 6 0 15 336 581 33

Hayle 21 5 0 16 364 824 28

Plymouth Argaum 21 5 0 16 277 640 24

Withycombe 21 2 0 19 200 823 5

Remaining matches:

March 9 HONITON v Plymouth Argaum; Liskeard-Looe v PENRYN; BUDE v Pirates Amateurs; Plymouth Argaum; Hale v PLYMSTOCK AO

March 23 PLYMSTOCK AO v HONITON; Plymouth Argaum v BUDE; PENRYN v Withycombe

March 30 HONITON v South Molton; PENRYN v Pirates Amateurs; BUDE v PLYMSTOCK AO

April 6 Tavistock v HONITON; South Molton v BUDE; Plymouth Argaum v PENRYN; PLYMSTOCK AO v Liskeard-Looe

April 13 HONITON v Topsham; PENRYN v PLYMSTOCK AO; BUDE v Tavistock