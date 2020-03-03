Advanced search

Honiton RFC U8s targeting a trip to the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs

PUBLISHED: 14:24 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 03 March 2020

Honiton RFC Under-8s at the Yeovil mini-tournament. Can you help them to win tickets to see Exeter Chiefs. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton RFC Under-8s at the Yeovil mini-tournament. Can you help them to win tickets to see Exeter Chiefs. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton RFC Under-8s need your help to hopefully enjoy a visit to see a game at the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs.

The team were in action last Sunday at the Yeovil RFC mini-festival where they not only enjoyed themsleves, but also played very well indeed!

The key to the Honiton U8s getting tickets to the Showpiece Festival at Sandy Park is for them to get as many 'likes' as they can for their team picture.

Anyone who can help the teaam is asked to visit

www.facebook.com/BradfordsBuild/photos/a.3108765515824572/3108765709157886/?type=3&theater&ifg=1

