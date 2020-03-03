Honiton RFC U8s targeting a trip to the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs
PUBLISHED: 14:24 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 03 March 2020
Honiton RFC Under-8s need your help to hopefully enjoy a visit to see a game at the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs.
The team were in action last Sunday at the Yeovil RFC mini-festival where they not only enjoyed themsleves, but also played very well indeed!
The key to the Honiton U8s getting tickets to the Showpiece Festival at Sandy Park is for them to get as many 'likes' as they can for their team picture.
Anyone who can help the teaam is asked to visit
www.facebook.com/BradfordsBuild/photos/a.3108765515824572/3108765709157886/?type=3&theater&ifg=1