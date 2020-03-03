Honiton RFC U8s targeting a trip to the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs

Honiton RFC Under-8s at the Yeovil mini-tournament. Can you help them to win tickets to see Exeter Chiefs. Picture HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton RFC Under-8s need your help to hopefully enjoy a visit to see a game at the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team were in action last Sunday at the Yeovil RFC mini-festival where they not only enjoyed themsleves, but also played very well indeed!

The key to the Honiton U8s getting tickets to the Showpiece Festival at Sandy Park is for them to get as many 'likes' as they can for their team picture.

Anyone who can help the teaam is asked to visit

www.facebook.com/BradfordsBuild/photos/a.3108765515824572/3108765709157886/?type=3&theater&ifg=1