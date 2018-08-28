Honiton RFC - Youngsters making real progress

Honiton U7s and U8s receiving coaching at Allhallows. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAM Archant

Honiton RFC (HRFC) juniors will be back in action this month after the Christmas break.

In terms of the youngest playing members – the Under-7s and Under-8s – it’s been a good campaign thus far.

The Under-7s are fortunate now to have a committed manager and coaching team and good initial player numbers, while the Under-8s have bolstered their coaching line-up to support the development of the children.

The early part of the season has also seen parents providing much-needed support during training and matches to enable both age groups to function, underpinning the fact that HRFC is a great community facility, supported by the community.

Honiton juniors coach Tom Hattan says: “During my time as a player, committee member and coach, I have seen many, many young players progress both through the club to senior players, providing club continuation, and also develop into well-balanced individuals.

“These opportunities for children and young adults are the reason we as coaches and club members keep coming week in, week out providing something for the community and the children within it.

“Over the last season I have witnessed rugby help children develop and grow while having fun.”

He continued: “In social terms the children have built relationships and formed friendships outside of their everyday circles, integrating with similar aged children from many different areas, through rugby on and off the field.

“HRFC encourages the social side of the game, providing facilities for children and adults to interact off the field, on match days and through different events such as bowling or Nerf gun parties.

“In terms of the physical aspect, rugby is an enabler of motor skill development, throwing and catching in a raw basic need, becomes passing and receiving of the ball. Running has become purposeful and confident while understanding of special awareness and using evasion techniques through basic competition is very much evident and in abundance at times.

“Then we come to the emotional aspect and, through basic natural competition in a controlled and positive environment, children have the chance to explore and understand basic needs such as respect, discipline, fun, teamwork through games, drills and matches.

“Children have learned how to take the rough with the smooth with rules and boundaries and team relationships, week after week and now 12 to 18 months in, are in stronger place.”

The coach added: “Supporting this development through the love of the game provides me with a great sense of satisfaction, seeing each HRFC mini enjoy themselves within the team and gaining confidence in each area.

“The change from the start of the season to the end can be remarkable and testimony to the fundamentals of rugby.”

If you would like your child to benefit from the opportunity that the game of rugby can bring, or would like to get involved, please contact one of the club coaches or members on Sundays during the season.

If you would like you child to take part in the ‘mini side’ of the game, then contact Tom Hattan on 07929 601974.

Honiton RFC are holding a taster session at the club on Sunday, January 13, when they hope to welcome lots of new U7s and U8s (school years two and three), to see for themselves just what fun and experience can be gained by being involved with junior rugby at Honiton RFC.