Honiton Rhinos return from Kingsbridge U11s Festival with a trophy

Honiton Under-11s at the Kingsbridge Festival. Picture HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Rhinos returned from the Kingsbridge RFC Festival with a trophy after a terrific day of action from the team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rhinos took a little while to find their feet and suffered a few early reversals.

However, typical of this set of young 'Ton' players, they showed great character and resilience to bounce back and they picked up wins in their final two games of the day.

Indeed, at the end of a splendid days action in South Devon, Rhinos were awarded the festival shield in recognition of their collective team work, enthusiasm, great spirit and overall core values of rugby.