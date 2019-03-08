Honiton Rhinos return from Kingsbridge U11s Festival with a trophy
PUBLISHED: 13:21 30 April 2019
Archant
Honiton Rhinos returned from the Kingsbridge RFC Festival with a trophy after a terrific day of action from the team.
Rhinos took a little while to find their feet and suffered a few early reversals.
However, typical of this set of young 'Ton' players, they showed great character and resilience to bounce back and they picked up wins in their final two games of the day.
Indeed, at the end of a splendid days action in South Devon, Rhinos were awarded the festival shield in recognition of their collective team work, enthusiasm, great spirit and overall core values of rugby.