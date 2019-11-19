Honiton Rhinos U12s net super sponsorship from Red Homes Estate Agents
PUBLISHED: 11:46 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 19 November 2019
Archant
Honiton Rhinos Under-12s are now looking smarter than ever thanks to a super sponsorship from Red Homes Estate Agents who have provided funding for the team be decked out in new waterproof training tops.
Rhinos are always looking for new players so if you would like to join a fun and friendly team, then contact Helen Olliff on 07833 1555636.
For more information on all things Honiton RFC visit the club's website at www.pitchero.com/clubs/honitonrfc