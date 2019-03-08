Honiton Rhinos Under-12s serve up super show in meeting with Withycombe at Bicton College

Honiton RFC Under-12 Rhinos who were in fine form as they defeated Withycombe at Bicton College. Back row (left to right) Harry Branch, Bobby Perrett, Samuel Buckley, Benjamin Rich, Harry Read and Reuben Lidster; Middle row: Jack Vernon, Jude Prettejohn, Oscar Porter, Sam Olliff and Ben Matthews; Front row: Charlie Beer and Eiran Enticott. Picture HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Under-12 Rhinos were in Sunday morning action at Bicton College where they met Withycombe.

Rhinos travelled looking to bounce back after suffering a disappointing defeat the week before when, against Topsham, they had led at the halfway stage before succumbing to defeat.

Rhinos were quickly into their stride and early tries were scored by Eiran Enticott, Benjamin Rich, Charlie Beer and Ben Matthews.

A feature of the Rhinos' play was power in the ruck and the aggression of the ball carriers.

It was not all one-way and Withy showed real promise, but they got little change out of the powerful Rhinos' defence, which displayed great strength in the tackle as well as slick line speeds and an impressive amount of both stripping the ball from the home side or turning over the ball at the ruck.

Rhinos hooker Bobby Perret continually won ball against the head which, in turn, enabled the Rhinos' backs to spin the ball wide to wingers Ben Matthews and Samuel Buckley to see plenty of the ball on the flanks.

It was not just power that led to try scoring, but also some skill and quick-thinking, the later very much the case when the alert Jude Prettejohn pounced to score when Withy dropped the ball behind their own line.

Harry Branch and Reuben Lidster both epitomised the 'never-give-up' ethic of the team and further tries were scored by Oscar Porter, Jack Vernon and Harry Reed.

In terms of the Rhinos' Player of the Match award, it was a close run thing between impressive duo Sam Olliff and Benjamin Rich, with the latter taking the honours.