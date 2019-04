Video

WATCH: Honiton's route to Twickenham

Twickenham Stadium where Honiton will be playing next month. PIcture: Citizen59 on flickr (https://www.flickr.com/photos/t_abdelmoumen/3402592224/) Archant

With Hontion’s trip to Twickenham fast approaching, have a look back at how they got there.

Watch our video as we take you around the grounds of Honiton Rugby Club's path to Twickenham

Hontion will play Northallerton on Sunday, May 5, at Twickenham.