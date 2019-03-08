Honiton’s Tribute Cornwall & Devon title pursuit – the remaining three games for the three contenders

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton head into their final three games of the Tribute Cornwall & Devon season sitting just three points behind leaders Penryn and a single point above third placed Bude.

It’s a three-way title tussle now after the latest round of matches that saw Honiton win 35-20 at Plymstock Albion Oaks while Penryn bagged victory with a second walk-over this season against Withycombe and Bude powered their way to a 59-0 success over Plymouth Argaum.

The remaining games for the three title challengers:

March 30: HONITON, home versus South Molton; Penryn, home v Pirates Amateurs and Bude, home v Plymstock Albion Oaks.

April 6: HONITON, away at Tavistock; Penryn, away at Plymouth Argaum; Bude, away at South Molton.

April 13: HONITON, home versus Topsham; Penryn, home versus Plymstock Albion Oaks; Bude, home versus Topsham.