Honiton’s Tribute Cornwall & Devon title pursuit – the remaining three games for the three contenders
PUBLISHED: 20:12 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:12 24 March 2019
Archant
Honiton head into their final three games of the Tribute Cornwall & Devon season sitting just three points behind leaders Penryn and a single point above third placed Bude.
It’s a three-way title tussle now after the latest round of matches that saw Honiton win 35-20 at Plymstock Albion Oaks while Penryn bagged victory with a second walk-over this season against Withycombe and Bude powered their way to a 59-0 success over Plymouth Argaum.
The remaining games for the three title challengers:
March 30: HONITON, home versus South Molton; Penryn, home v Pirates Amateurs and Bude, home v Plymstock Albion Oaks.
April 6: HONITON, away at Tavistock; Penryn, away at Plymouth Argaum; Bude, away at South Molton.
April 13: HONITON, home versus Topsham; Penryn, home versus Plymstock Albion Oaks; Bude, home versus Topsham.