Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton’s Tribute Cornwall & Devon title pursuit – the remaining three games for the three contenders

PUBLISHED: 20:12 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:12 24 March 2019

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton head into their final three games of the Tribute Cornwall & Devon season sitting just three points behind leaders Penryn and a single point above third placed Bude.

It’s a three-way title tussle now after the latest round of matches that saw Honiton win 35-20 at Plymstock Albion Oaks while Penryn bagged victory with a second walk-over this season against Withycombe and Bude powered their way to a 59-0 success over Plymouth Argaum.

The remaining games for the three title challengers:

March 30: HONITON, home versus South Molton; Penryn, home v Pirates Amateurs and Bude, home v Plymstock Albion Oaks.

April 6: HONITON, away at Tavistock; Penryn, away at Plymouth Argaum; Bude, away at South Molton.

April 13: HONITON, home versus Topsham; Penryn, home versus Plymstock Albion Oaks; Bude, home versus Topsham.

Most Read

New owners for Seaton seafront hotel

Seaton's Mariners Hotel which has new owners. Picture Chris Carson

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Most Read

New owners for Seaton seafront hotel

Seaton's Mariners Hotel which has new owners. Picture Chris Carson

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Colyton exhibition commemorates floods of 1968

The scene of devastation in Station Road, Colyton, after the summer storm of 1968. Picture: Environment Agency

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

McCreadie Taylor goal nets Honiton Town richly deserved away point

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton’s Tribute Cornwall & Devon title pursuit – the remaining three games for the three contenders

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Sladen stars as five-star Millwey Rise see off Hemyock

Honiton RFC coach speaks about the road ahead to what could be a glorious end to the current campaign!

Honiton 1st XV at home to Penryn. Ref mhsp 08-17TI 7570. Picture: Terry Ife

Holistic wellbeing centre opens in Seaton

Seaton mayor Ken Beer at the opening of Pebble Moon with Katherine and Michael Bolton. Picture Si Emmett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists