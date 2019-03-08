Advanced search

Honiton’s Tribute Cornwall & Devon title pursuit – the remaining three games for the three contenders

PUBLISHED: 12:47 27 March 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9443. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton head into their final three games of the Tribute Cornwall & Devon season sitting just three points behind leaders Penryn and a single point above third placed Bude.

It’s a three-way title tussle now after the latest round of matches that saw Honiton win 35-20 at Plymstock Albion Oaks while both Penryn and Bude also had wins, one of them, Penryn, without kicking a ball in anger!

Penryn gotg the points courtesy of a Withycombe no-show for the second time this season while, Bude, who did play, won 59-0 at Plymouth Argaum.The remaining games for the three title challengers:

March 30: HONITON, home versus South Molton; Penryn, home v Pirates Amateurs; Bude, home v Plymstock Albion Oaks.

April 6: HONITON, away at Tavistock; Penryn, away at Plymouth Argaum; Bude, away at South Molton.

April 13: HONITON, home versus Topsham; Penryn, home versus Plymstock Albion Oaks; Bude, home versus Topsham.

