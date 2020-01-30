Honiton Seconds well beaten by Exeter Engineers

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton seconds made the short journey to Topsham to take on Exeter Engineers on Saturday hoping to repeat their recent victory over the student.

On arrival at the ground it was apparent that the Engineers had strengthened their ranks following their narrow defeat at Allhallows and that this wouldn't be an easy afternoon for the Lacemen.

The early exchanges between the teams were hard fought with some big tackles coming in from both sides, but it was the Engineers who finally broke the deadlock on 10 minutes when they kicked in behind the Honiton defence. The Ton appeared initially to have covered the danger; however, perhaps blinded by the January sunshine, the referee decided to award a penalty try. To add insult injury a yellow card was also shown meaning Honiton would play the next 10 minutes with 14 men.

Despite being a man down, Honiton actually had the better of the next 10 minutes but despite some good pressure were unable to break down the stubborn home defence.

Back to full strength the half continued to be fairly even until on the stroke of half-time the home side found a gap out wide to score a try making the half-time score 12-0.

The second half got off to a disastrous start for Honiton as the Engineers scored an early converted try to go 19-0 up and when two more tries followed in quick succession taking the score to 31-0 the students were out of sight.

The Ton stuck to their task and were rewarded when Keywood crashed over following some good forward pressure. However, the Engineers took advantage of the tiring away defence to score two late tries to make the final score 43-5.

Despite the scoreline, there were plenty of positives for the Ton to take into next week's home clash with Bideford where a win will see them stay above their visitors in the table.