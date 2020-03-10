Honiton 2nd XV enjoy home win over Exmouth Nomads

Honiton 2nds at home to Exmouth 3rds Ref mhsp 11 20TI 9828 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

After the recent bad weather prevented any games in February, Honiton seconds were keen to get their season going again when they entertained Exmouth at Allhallows on Saturday.

With the visitors lying second in the league table and having handed Honiton a heavy defeat at their place earlier in the season this looked a tough proposition for the Otters.

The early stages of the game were fairly even with both defences standing firm.

The deadlock was broken on 15 minutes when Honiton kicked a penalty to the corner and from the resulting line out the forwards bulldozed their way towards the line. Sensing opportunity Canniford added his bulk to the maul and was rewarded with the try.

Exmouth came straight back and put pressure on the home line which eventually resulted in a try out wide. The conversion was missed and the scores were level.

Honiton began to use their dangerous back line to good effect and were now finding gaps in the visiting defence. This pressure told on the half hour mark when good hands created space for Tansley to break a tackle and race in from the 22 for a try which Kidson converted.

Honiton stretches their lead on 35 minutes when lively scrum half Bennett made a break and linked up with Elliot who crossed for the try. Kidson added the extras and the score was 19-5.

As half time approached Exmouth again showed how dangerous they are when they picked a gap in the home defence to score a converted try and make the half time score 19-12.

In the early stages of the second half, Exmouth showed why they challenging at the top of the league with some sustained pressure on the home defence. As they hammered away only Barback's big tackle kept the home line intact.

Having soaked up the pressure the Otters put together some attacks of their own and Kidson burst over in the corner to take the lead to 12 points.

Keywood then broke a tackle in midfield and stormed over for a try which Kidson converted to give Honiton a 31-12 lead with 10 minutes to play.

Exmouth kept pushing and their forwards managed to rumble over for a try cutting the home lead to 14 points.

From the kick off Budge timed his run perfectly and caught the kick and burst through the visiting defence to score a try which Kidson again converted.

Honiton capped off the win when Bennett who had been a threat all afternoon picked a gap in the tiring Exmouth defence and ran in for a try. Kidson added the extras to make the final score 45-17.

This was an impressive victory against a side challenging for the league title and the Otters will hope to take this form into Saturday's trip to Bideford.

Man of the match was give to Barback for his tireless work rate and impressive showing in the tackle area.

