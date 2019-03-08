Advanced search

See the best picture's from Honiton's sheild win

PUBLISHED: 20:16 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:48 27 April 2019

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3319. Picture: Terry Ife

Take a look at all the best pictures as Honiton defeated Plymstock Oak Rugby Club to lift the Devon Intermediate Shield.

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3460. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3460. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3458. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3458. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3456. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3456. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3453. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3453. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3449. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3449. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3442. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3442. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3447. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3447. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3438. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3438. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3437. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3437. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3435. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3435. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3433. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3433. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3432. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3432. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3431. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3431. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3429. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3429. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3428. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3428. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3425. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3425. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3423. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3423. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3424. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3424. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3421. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3421. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3419. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3419. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3417. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3417. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3415. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3415. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3414. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3414. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3413. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3413. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3409. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3406. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3406. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3408. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3408. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3405. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3405. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3402. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3402. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3400. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3400. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3401. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3401. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3399. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3399. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3397. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3397. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3396. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3396. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3392. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3392. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3395. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3395. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3391. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3391. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3387. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3387. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3389. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3389. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3385. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3385. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3382. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3382. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3380. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3380. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3378. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3378. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3374. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3374. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3373. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3373. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3371. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3371. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3365. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3365. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3361. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3361. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3360. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3360. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3357. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3357. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3353. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3353. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3351. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3351. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3344. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3344. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3339. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3339. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3333. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3333. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3328. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3328. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3324. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3324. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3326. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3326. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3317. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3317. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3313. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3313. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3309. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3309. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3308. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3308. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3303. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3303. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3301. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3301. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3299. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3299. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3300. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3300. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3296. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3296. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3292. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3292. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3290. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3290. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3287. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3287. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3286. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3286. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3278. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3278. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3277. Picture: Terry IfeHoniton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3277. Picture: Terry Ife

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

