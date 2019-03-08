Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton stage extraordinary comeback to bag vital win

PUBLISHED: 12:54 28 March 2019

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton staged an extraordinary comeback to eventually win 35-20 on their visit to Plymstock Albion Oaks for what was a vital game in terms of keeping Honiton in the Tribute Cornwall and Devon top two, writes Jerry Rice.

Skipper Goulden won the toss and elected to give Oaks first use of wind and slope and the home side made the most of the advantage with a try after just five minutes!

Errors from Honiton were then punished again as the home flanker crossed from the wheeling scrum and the conversion was good to see the hosts into a 12-0 lead.

The Lacemen, possibly still suffering a ‘hangover’ from their exploits at Chesham seven days before, got on the scoreboard with a Tom Steer penalty, but a similar off-side offence at the opposite end of the pitch saw the home side make it 15-3 after 35 minutes.

Just before the break, from a line-out, the burly home centre burst through and an unconverted try followed for the Lacemen to troop off trailing 20-3!

However, if another terrific turnout of travelling support were choking on their interval drinks contemplating a promotion bashing defeat, they were to prove unfounded concerns, for whatever was said during the break, it worked!

The Lacemen stepped up a gear from the restart.

The scrum began to get the upper hand leading to a penalty dispatched by Steer to reduce the score to 20-6. Moments later Matt Baily won the ball against the head, leading to a try under the posts by Jason Hannay, converted by Steer.

Then, from a Plymstock lineout on halfway, as the ball was spun out along the backs it was intercepted by Alex Brooks, who had an unopposed run in under the posts. Steer added the extras, and suddenly the scores were level at 20-20.

On the hour mark the comeback was completed as an infringement at the ruck gave Steer a chance to kick the Lacemen into the lead for the first time in the contest.

As the clock ticked down, Honiton bagged that all-important bonus point when, with time running out, a lineout on halfway saw scrum half Phil Cook make a superb break carried on by Nathan Hannay and finished off by his brother Jason.

There was still time left, albeit injury time, for Will Tyers to race over on the right wing and the trusty boot of Steer completed the scoring.

After such a performance it was difficult to single out individual players, but the pack was immense against a big side, Jason Hannay was everywhere, Alex Brooks orchestrated things superbly, Olly Cave put in some immense tackles, Tom Steer missed only one kick all day and Phil Cook had one of his best days at scrum half.

The Ton has no room to relax as, to ensure promotion, they still need to bank three more five point wins in the remaining games.

However, the win against Plymstock ensured that Honiton will now meet them [Plymstock] in the Devon Intermediate Shield final at Allhallows on April 27, and there is still the small matter of the RFU Senior Vase semi-final at Portsmouth on Easter Saturday. Yes, so much still to play for this season for the Lacemen.

Most Read

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Most Read

Freeview changes could cause TV disruption

Digital TV Aerial

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Named Isla by her rescuers this cat is now being treated by the RSPCA. Picture RSPCA

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis Sunday Stableford success for impressive Scott

golf generic picture

Honiton stage extraordinary comeback to bag vital win

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Twinning trip planned aboard Tall Ship Pelican

The Pelican under sail. . Picture Adventure Under Sail.

Helping disabled children learn to swim

The FitAgain inflatable course team with Andrew and Lucy (centre) with daughter Amber, aged eight, behind them Picture FitAgain

West Hill student takes two medals at swimming championships

Jamie Salvador-Swords won two bronze medals at a swimming championships in Liverpool. Picture: Bicton College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists