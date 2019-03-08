Advanced search

Honiton target Easter Saturday glory in bid for Twickenham berth

PUBLISHED: 09:52 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 17 March 2019

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Easter Sunday is the next big day for Honiton’s rugby players.

April 21 will be the day that the Lacemen travel to Portsmouth RFC to contest the Senior Vase national semi-final to decide which of the teams gets through to Twickenham.

The Lacemen booked another very special away day next month with a 27-12 victory at Buckinghamshire-based side Chesham.

Honiton made a powerful start and took a fifth minute lead and, from the moment that Nathan Hannay was driven over from a line-out, the Lacemen simply never looked back and the final whistle was greeted with loud cheers from a coach load of supporters that had travelled up the M5.

Jake Smith missed the conversion, but then slotted penalties in the ninth and the 16th minutes to see the Lacemen into an 11-0 lead.

Tom Steer increased the lead further when he rifled an early second half penalty between the uprights.

A yellow card saw Josh Rice spend 10 minutes in the sin-bin and, during the time he was out of the action, the home side scored two tries, one of them converted, and the gap between the teams was down to one of just two points at 14-12!

However, a penalty at the break down offered the chance for Steer to launch another of his long range kicks between the posts and the Lacemen moved into a five point lead at 17-12.

With 12 minutes remaining Ben Small crossed the whitewash and Steer added the extras to complete another fabulous afternoon’s work for the Lacemen.

Watch out for a full match report in the next edition of the Midweek Herald – out next on Wednesday, March 20.

