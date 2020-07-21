Honiton to start new Western Counties West season at home to Teignmouth

The RFU have issued fixtures for all the regional leagues and set out plans for a number of scenarios with regard to the 2020/21 campaign.

Most leagues have been split in two based on geography, the others elected not to be split.

The season has been divided into three windows.

In the first window teams will play each team in their group on a home and away basis and dates nave bene allocated for these games with a September 5 start with matchday 14 finishing the ‘round’ of matches on Saturday, December 5.

However, in the event of rugby being unable to resume on that first Saturday in September then the games will remain set in stone, but any dates that are by-passed will see the matches ‘missed’ moved to after December 5.

For example, if teams cannot start until the first Saturday in October (October 3), then the respective league campaigns will start on matchday five and the first four matchdays will then be played after the completion of the round of matches (December 5).

Organisers also say that ‘if’ the first round of matches (14 matchdays) are completed then ‘window two’ will come into play. Window two is another seven week block of fixtures and if, all has gone to plan, window three will then be completed meaning, in the event of a full season starting on September 5 and being played to a finish on March 20, would involve a full campaign of 28 matchdays with most teams having two free Saturday dates in the season.

Organisers are keen to stress that dates for windows two and three will be allocated once the season gets underway.

No decision has yet been made about RFU Cup competitions. If only the first window is possible a play-off between the leaders of the two groups will be staged to decide the league winner.

No decision has been made on the effect of this season on promotion/relegation for the 2021-22 season.

In terms of Honiton and their Western Counties West campaign, their fixture scheduling is as follows.

Window 1

Sept 5 H TEIGNMOUTH

Sep 12 A Tiverton

Sep 19 H WIVELISCOMBE

Sep 26 A Bideford

Oct 3 H BURNHAM-ON-SEA

Oct 10 A Chard

Oct 17 BYE

Oct 24 A Teignmouth

Oct 31 H TIVERTON

Nov 7 A Wiveliscombe

Nov 14 H BIDEFORD

Nov 21 A Burnham-on-Sea

Nov 28 H CHARD

Dec 5 BYE

Window 2

A Penryn

H TRURO

A Wadebridge

H NEWTON ABBOT

A Kingsbridge

H FALMOUTH

A Paignton

Window 3

H PENRYN

A Truro

H WADEBRIDGE

A Newton Abbot

H KINGSBRIDGE

A Falmouth

H PAIGNTON