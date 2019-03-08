Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton Warriors U14s seal cup progress

PUBLISHED: 13:13 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 01 October 2019

Honiton Town Under-14s who enjoyed a fine Devon Cup win over Exeter Athletic. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton Town Under-14s who enjoyed a fine Devon Cup win over Exeter Athletic. Picture HONITON RFC

Archant

Honiton Warriors u14s took on local rivals Exeter Athletic in the first round of the Devon cup running out convincing winners 36-0.

Choosing to play down the Allhallows slope in the first half to try and stamp their authority early, their choise paid off with winger Will Baylis touching down out wide. After some dominant rucking by the forwards, Matthew Thompson spotted a gap and showed a clean pair of heels and scores under the posts, converted by Jake Johnson, who followed up with his own try converted by Kaiden Chipping.

With half time looming a set move from the scrum with number 8 picking up and popping the ball to a man at full pace, Jake Johnson touched down again.

Playing up the slope and into the wind the Warriors knew Exeter Athletic would come back strong, after defending well the initial attacks of Exeter Athletic, Honiton regained possession through some strong counter rucking allowing them to kick ahead deep into the oppositions 22, and after a fumble on the line Jake Johnson pounced on the loose ball to score his hatrick try, converted by new signing Jack Constable.

After more outstanding defence and working there way up the field the final try of the day went to Josh Woollacott, after a great run with the ball in two hands showing the inside and out, crashing over out wide.

Overall, another outstanding team performance from the Warriors, showing great team spirit and discipline.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Under-7s and Under-8s enjoy first outing of new season against Sidmouth

U7 Nathan Montgomery-Grant's surging run. Picture: Honiton RC

Lyme Regis Wellings Trophy success for Jonny Ebdon

Lyme Regis club captain Gareth Williams (left) presents Jonny Ebdon with the Wellings Trophy. Picture: LRGC

Honiton well beaten at Wadebridge Camels

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Warriors U14s seal cup progress

Honiton Town Under-14s who enjoyed a fine Devon Cup win over Exeter Athletic. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton bowlers make great start to new indoor campaign

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists