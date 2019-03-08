Honiton Warriors U14s seal cup progress

Honiton Town Under-14s who enjoyed a fine Devon Cup win over Exeter Athletic. Picture HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Warriors u14s took on local rivals Exeter Athletic in the first round of the Devon cup running out convincing winners 36-0.

Choosing to play down the Allhallows slope in the first half to try and stamp their authority early, their choise paid off with winger Will Baylis touching down out wide. After some dominant rucking by the forwards, Matthew Thompson spotted a gap and showed a clean pair of heels and scores under the posts, converted by Jake Johnson, who followed up with his own try converted by Kaiden Chipping.

With half time looming a set move from the scrum with number 8 picking up and popping the ball to a man at full pace, Jake Johnson touched down again.

Playing up the slope and into the wind the Warriors knew Exeter Athletic would come back strong, after defending well the initial attacks of Exeter Athletic, Honiton regained possession through some strong counter rucking allowing them to kick ahead deep into the oppositions 22, and after a fumble on the line Jake Johnson pounced on the loose ball to score his hatrick try, converted by new signing Jack Constable.

After more outstanding defence and working there way up the field the final try of the day went to Josh Woollacott, after a great run with the ball in two hands showing the inside and out, crashing over out wide.

Overall, another outstanding team performance from the Warriors, showing great team spirit and discipline.