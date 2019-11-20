Honiton Under 8s enjoy home meeting with Teignmouth

Sunday proved to be another highly satisfying morning for the Honiton Under-8 squad, who played very well against the visiting Teignmouth team.

Once again, there was no shortage of tries from both sides, and Honiton has a wealth of players that can turn on real pace and power through the strongest defending.

Honiton were well organised, getting into attacking and defensive lines, executing quicker passing and showing a real focus on winning.

During the second game one Teignmouth player was sent off for losing his cool after being tagged!

His coach was refereeing, and dealt with the matter very professionally, and the guilty party was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

Thanks to the coaches for another good match enjoyed by all the players, and the parents on the touchline.