Advanced search

Honiton Under-8s enjoy latest action with Topsham

PUBLISHED: 11:47 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 12 March 2020

Honiton Under-8s at the Yeovil Festival. Picture: HONITON RFC

Honiton Under-8s at the Yeovil Festival. Picture: HONITON RFC

Archant

It was cold and muddy on the touchline on Sunday morning, but the players warmed up quickly and started their matches, writes Nick Cunnigham.

As usual, both sides split into two squads and each played both opposing teams.

Honiton played well, and displayed some stand out running, diving tagging and nifty footwork.

One of the Topsham sides was certainly bigger and stronger than the other, and was a step ahead in terms of passing the ball before being tagged and taking it on the move. Certainly something for Honiton to work on as they begin to enjoy faster, free flowing passages of play.

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

A30 now open after police incident

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Pedestrian killed on A30 was man in his 20s

Police

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Devon schools advised to follow Public Health England advice over coronavirus outbreak

Schools in Devon are being advised to follow advice from Public Health England over coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Honiton Town now facing 13 games in 28 end-of-season days to complete SWP League campaign

Action from the Honiton Town Reserves 3-2 defeat at Otterton. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Honiton Under-8s enjoy latest action with Topsham

Honiton Under-8s at the Yeovil Festival. Picture: HONITON RFC

More games cancelled as clubs face race against time to finish season

Goal!

Honiton Greensomes success for Dot Grove and Barry Rogers

Golf club and ball
Drive 24