Honiton Under-8s enjoy latest action with Topsham
PUBLISHED: 11:47 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 12 March 2020
Archant
It was cold and muddy on the touchline on Sunday morning, but the players warmed up quickly and started their matches, writes Nick Cunnigham.
As usual, both sides split into two squads and each played both opposing teams.
Honiton played well, and displayed some stand out running, diving tagging and nifty footwork.
One of the Topsham sides was certainly bigger and stronger than the other, and was a step ahead in terms of passing the ball before being tagged and taking it on the move. Certainly something for Honiton to work on as they begin to enjoy faster, free flowing passages of play.