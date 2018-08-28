Advanced search

Honiton U8s enjoy morning of action at Exeter Saracens

PUBLISHED: 11:41 29 January 2019

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Exeter Saracens. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAM

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Exeter Saracens. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAM

Archant

Honiton Under-8s enjoyed a great morning of tag rugby on Sunday morning when they met Exeter Saracens, despite a strong wind blowing in a biting chill.

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Exeter Saracens. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAMAction from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Exeter Saracens. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAM

The squad split into two teams with each playing two matches. Keeping moving to stay warm was the name of the game, and a good turnout of support was treated to some good long passages of play.

Once again both teams scored too many tries to keep track of, and seemed very evenly matched, with no shortage of talent and grit from both teams.

Honiton were playing their first match after the mid-season recruitment drive that resulted in several new players, who have already picked up a lot in the Tuesday night training sessions, and are all making valuable contributions to the team.

Thank you to hosts Exeter Saracens for laying on an exciting morning, welcome hospitality and some warmth in the clubhouse.

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Exeter Saracens. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAMAction from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Exeter Saracens. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAM

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Exeter Saracens. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAMAction from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Exeter Saracens. Picture NICK CUNNINGHAM

