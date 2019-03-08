Honiton U8s enjoy their latest action against Topsham

Honiton U8s in action against Topsham. Picture: Nick Cunnigham Archant

It was a late kick-off on Remembrance Sunday, after all of the teams playing at the Honiton Club stood together on the pitch to observe two minutes' silence, writes Nick Cunnigham.

An icy wind numbed the fingers, but the sun was smiling down as the two talented Under 8 sides faced each other once again for another entertaining battle.

Both teams have some fast attacking runners, who have the pace to outmanoeuvre the best defenders on the opposite side. Once again, spectators were treated to some skilful and impressive tag rugby.

Lots of happy try scorers gave opportunities for supporters on both sides to clap loudly and keep their hands warm. A lot of the diving tagging showed real grit, determination and athleticism. It will be interesting to see how this develops when they progress to contact next season.

Players tucked into jumbo sausage rolls in the clubhouse after the match. Thank you to everyone at Honiton Rugby Club for all the hard work that makes our Sunday mornings so much fun.