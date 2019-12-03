Advanced search

Honiton U8s enjoy their morning of action with Taunton

PUBLISHED: 13:26 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 03 December 2019

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC

Archant

Honiton Under-8s enjoyed a terrific morning of action when they entertained Taunton who were ideal opposition and certainly made sure that the home side were given a serious work out.

Honiton Under-8s applauding their Taunton opponents off the pitch after their Sunday morning meeting. Picture: HONITON RFCHoniton Under-8s applauding their Taunton opponents off the pitch after their Sunday morning meeting. Picture: HONITON RFC

A well-coached and skilful team to play against certainly brings out the best in the Honiton U8's, sharpening their competitive edge and ensuring that they play their best game too.

With good numbers two games were played and, from the kick-off Taunton looked strong and quick to pass the ball to each other, which made for a good fast game. As ever, a goof turnout of Honiton support was treated to some stand-out performances from the quickest and smartest runners, athletic diving tagging from the most determined and brave defenders and even a Chris Ashton style dive from one of the Taunton try scorers!

A good number of parents, grandparents making the right noises on the touchline, some inspired refereeing which keeps the young players focused on what they should be doing and a Taunton tunnel to clap the hosts off the field at the end of the game.

Both teams played hard and Honiton appreciated the great sportsmanship shown by their guests.

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFCAction from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Pictures: HONITON RFCAction from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Pictures: HONITON RFC

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ottery St Mary Under-14s exit cup after rare defeat

Seb Copp in action for Ottery U14s during their cup meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Honiton U8s enjoy their morning of action with Taunton

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC

Cave stars as Honiton overcome more injury woes to defeat Wiveliscombe

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowl to thrilling victory over Mid Devon

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

AVRs enjoy the Flying Fox meeting

The AVR members who took part in the Run from the Romans III event. Picture AVR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists