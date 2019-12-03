Honiton U8s enjoy their morning of action with Taunton

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Under-8s enjoyed a terrific morning of action when they entertained Taunton who were ideal opposition and certainly made sure that the home side were given a serious work out.

Honiton Under-8s applauding their Taunton opponents off the pitch after their Sunday morning meeting. Picture: HONITON RFC Honiton Under-8s applauding their Taunton opponents off the pitch after their Sunday morning meeting. Picture: HONITON RFC

A well-coached and skilful team to play against certainly brings out the best in the Honiton U8's, sharpening their competitive edge and ensuring that they play their best game too.

With good numbers two games were played and, from the kick-off Taunton looked strong and quick to pass the ball to each other, which made for a good fast game. As ever, a goof turnout of Honiton support was treated to some stand-out performances from the quickest and smartest runners, athletic diving tagging from the most determined and brave defenders and even a Chris Ashton style dive from one of the Taunton try scorers!

A good number of parents, grandparents making the right noises on the touchline, some inspired refereeing which keeps the young players focused on what they should be doing and a Taunton tunnel to clap the hosts off the field at the end of the game.

Both teams played hard and Honiton appreciated the great sportsmanship shown by their guests.

