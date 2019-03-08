Advanced search

Honiton U9s Diamonds make winning start to new season

PUBLISHED: 12:49 03 October 2019

Honiton Under 9 Diamonds got off to a flying start at home where they hosted Sidmouth RFC, writes Greg Page-Turner.

This was their first match day of the season, where the young team were able to tackle for real, having graduated from playing tag rugby last season.

There was not one player that showed any shyness or hesitation in performing tackles in this new and exciting format of rugby. There were many tries scored by all sides during the six matches played and the tempo and speed of the games was much more speedier and exciting than last year. The players demonstrated more skilful passes and tries and the team were excited to welcome three new players, Sam, Freddie and Jake, to their team from local primary schools, Stockland , Upottery and Little Town.

Players George, Josh and Sam picked up this week's match awards, and a mention for Harry, who proved more than capable recycling the ball time after time throughout the morning.

The team are also very keen to welcome more players to join them. Anyone interested should contact senior coach Tom Hattan at Tomh.hrfc@gmail.com. Training is Tuesday evenings 6-7pm

