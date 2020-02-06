Honiton Under-11s enjoy action at Paignton

Rugby ball. Archant

Honiton Hawks Under 11s made the trip to Paignton on Sunday morning, writes Steve Haysom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The squad was made up of 10 players - Charlie Wheeler, Digory Nash, George Shepherd, Kyle Moore, Liam Webber, Logan Symonds, Mason Peek, Miles Salter, Ruby Lane and Will Parris.

Heavy overnight rain made conditions very wet and muddy underfoot with parts of the pitch being underwater however, this didn't prevent a wholehearted performance from both teams who were evenly matched.

The Hawks were quicker out of the blocks and, in an impressive start, took an early three tries to one lead before they were pegged back by the hosts who were on level terms again soon after.

During the rest of the game, both teams showed tremendous grit and determination, especially in defence, whilst in attack some excellent handling and passing created scoring opportunities.

Tries were exchanged throughout the contest.

However, the Hawks never trailed during the game and, when the final whistle blew they had deservedly claimed an eight tries to seven success.