Honiton Under-7s and Under-8s enjoy first outing of new season against Sidmouth
PUBLISHED: 13:26 01 October 2019
Archant
Honiton Under-7s and 8s enjoyed their first outing of the new season when they took on their counterparts from Sidmouth.
The U7’s team talk. Picture: Honiton RC
The Under-7s grasped the rules well and there was some excellent tagging, running and passing on show.
The U8's fielded two teams, with both playing well with again some quick running, passing and tagging.
With a year to go until they can start tackling, they looked keen already!
Yes, for a first outing one thing looks clear, a strong pre-season has paid off for both age groups.
U8 Matei Chisca's power run. Picture: Honiton RC
U8 new signing Maisey Winter makes her debut. Picture: Honiton RC