Honiton Under-7s and Under-8s enjoy first outing of new season against Sidmouth

U7 Nathan Montgomery-Grant's surging run. Picture: Honiton RC Archant

Honiton Under-7s and 8s enjoyed their first outing of the new season when they took on their counterparts from Sidmouth.

The U7’s team talk. Picture: Honiton RC The U7’s team talk. Picture: Honiton RC

The Under-7s grasped the rules well and there was some excellent tagging, running and passing on show.

The U8's fielded two teams, with both playing well with again some quick running, passing and tagging.

With a year to go until they can start tackling, they looked keen already!

Yes, for a first outing one thing looks clear, a strong pre-season has paid off for both age groups.

U8 Matei Chisca's power run. Picture: Honiton RC U8 Matei Chisca's power run. Picture: Honiton RC