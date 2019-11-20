Honiton Under 7s on the hunt for new players

Rugby ball. Archant

The new under 7s team at Honiton go from strength to strength, pulling together to show great team work and passing when scoring tries, writes Meg Vallender.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kicking off for their fourth ever game as a team, the under 7s played Teignmouth at home this week. The team of six players were grateful for a break in the recent rain, to allow the pitch to be playable. The soft squishy mud on pitch added to player enjoyment!

Both teams played a good game, with opportunities to practise passing skills and develop team work. Fast runners dodged defence to the sound of rousing applause as they placed the try. Defence was strong, with players committed to going for tag belts as supporters called 'good tag!'.

Muddy and happy, and feeling proud of their performance, players tucked into jumbo sausage rolls in the club house, to refuel after the match. Thank you to all at Honiton Rugby Club who organise the opportunity for weekly games. Playing rugby is the highlight of many children's week.

The under 7s team are looking for new players. If your child is in year 2 at school and interested in tag rugby, please contact Meg Vallender on 07787 606018. Join us for a free taster session. The team train on Wednesday evenings from 6-7pm and play matches most Sunday mornings throughout the winter season.