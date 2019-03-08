Honiton Under-8s continue to show real development

Some of the Honiton RFC Under-8s. Picture HRFC Archant

The last two weekends have seen the Honiton RFC Under-8s travel to Topsham to take part in a mini festival and an away fixture at Teignmouth.

Honiton RFC Under-8s with their coaches. Picture HRFC Honiton RFC Under-8s with their coaches. Picture HRFC

On both occasions, coaches Tom Hattan and Conrad Liebscher have been blown away by the spectacle the boys have produced.

In the warm, dry conditions of early April, the youngsters produced a 'try fest' against some good opposition.

Certainly, the 'listening is paying off', commented Conrad. At Topsham, the Honiton youngsters met teams from joint hosts Topsham and Farnham, Okehampton and Bristol sides and were able to dominate much of the play, thanks to some great teamwork and individual performances from all, across the four games they contested.

The weather changed dramatically for last Sunday's visit to Teignmouth and only six of the squad were available, but, once again stepping up to the plate to a player, the team displayed great tagging, evasive running and passing.

Indeed, tries from Joseph Tennant, Eric Hattan, Marcus Liebscher, George Boyes, Ruben Lloyd, and Josh Buckley ensured that the Honiton youngsters were always a 'step ahead' in the try count!

With the move next season for the youngsters into 'tackling', the squad continues to develop and they certainly seem to be enjoying what they are doing whilst continuing to grow in confidence and ability.

Following the Easter break, the youngsters will be continuing their campaign, travelling to Ivybridge to take part in the Devon U8s Festival.