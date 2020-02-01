Advanced search

Honiton Under-8s enjoy 'soggy' action at Sidford

PUBLISHED: 14:42 01 February 2020

Honiton Under-8s were in action at Sidmouth for their latest Sunday morning outing and, at the home of their East Devon neighbours, it didn't just rain…it poured!

The rain fell for the duration of the matches at Sidbury, but, despite being soaked to the skin, the Honiton U8's dug deep, and produced their finest performance for some time.

Gone was the indecision when off-loading the ball, and defensive and attacking lines were more disciplined than during the home game last week.

The new focus certainly paid dividends, resulting in decisive wins for both teams in both their matches.

Good teamwork, and better passing put players into space and we saw some great tries being scored.

New signing Reggie Clayton demonstrated his acceleration and pace, which are, bound to be useful for the team going forwards.

Tagging was as good as ever, and only the speediest Sidmouth players managed to break through.

Soggy but satisfied, the players gave each other three cheers and headed for hotdogs in the clubhouse. Thank you to the coaches and to Sidmouth RFC for some fun on a fairly miserable morning.

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Anonymous donor’s £20,000 in memory of baby Elizabeth

The Voysey family (l to r) Lucy, Johnny, Kathryn, dad James and Ella.

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

