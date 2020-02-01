Honiton Under-8s enjoy 'soggy' action at Sidford

Honiton Under-8s were in action at Sidmouth for their latest Sunday morning outing and, at the home of their East Devon neighbours, it didn't just rain…it poured!

The rain fell for the duration of the matches at Sidbury, but, despite being soaked to the skin, the Honiton U8's dug deep, and produced their finest performance for some time.

Gone was the indecision when off-loading the ball, and defensive and attacking lines were more disciplined than during the home game last week.

The new focus certainly paid dividends, resulting in decisive wins for both teams in both their matches.

Good teamwork, and better passing put players into space and we saw some great tries being scored.

New signing Reggie Clayton demonstrated his acceleration and pace, which are, bound to be useful for the team going forwards.

Tagging was as good as ever, and only the speediest Sidmouth players managed to break through.

Soggy but satisfied, the players gave each other three cheers and headed for hotdogs in the clubhouse. Thank you to the coaches and to Sidmouth RFC for some fun on a fairly miserable morning.