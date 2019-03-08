Advanced search

Honiton Under-8s enjoy their morning of action at Topsham

PUBLISHED: 09:43 30 October 2019

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFC

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFC

Archant

At the same time that Wales were battling it out in Sunday's gritty Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa, Honiton Under-8s travelled across to Topsham for their own competitive display of tag rugby.

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFCAction from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFC

There was a lot of talent on display in both teams, with the usual determined and dogged tagging, fluid running and improving passing.

Many thanks are due to the coaches for their hard work refereeing and instructing the teams to keep the games moving, and maximising the enjoyment for players and spectators.

Thank you to hosts Topsham for laying on food in the Bonfire Field clubhouse after the game.

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFCAction from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFC

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFCAction from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFC

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Night vision cameras will help snare careless dog owners in Honiton

Night vision cameras could be installed in Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

‘A perfect evening’ for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Night vision cameras will help snare careless dog owners in Honiton

Night vision cameras could be installed in Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

‘A perfect evening’ for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Tigers prepare for their ‘Cup final’ as Willand Rovers come to town

Willand Rovers in Southern League action this season. The Mid Devon men are at Tiger Way, Axminster tonight (Wednesday) for a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie that kicks-off at 7.30pm.Picture CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Honiton Under-8s enjoy their morning of action at Topsham

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Topsham. Picture HONITON RFC

McCabe nets hat-trick as Seaton Town are edged out by University

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2662. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton ladies yellow ball Stableford success for trio

golf generic picture

AVR’s Graham Newton takes on the Celtic National Team

Photo of Graham Newton (305) with the England team. Picture: Axe Valley Runners
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists