Honiton Under-8s enjoy their morning of action at Topsham

At the same time that Wales were battling it out in Sunday's gritty Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa, Honiton Under-8s travelled across to Topsham for their own competitive display of tag rugby.

There was a lot of talent on display in both teams, with the usual determined and dogged tagging, fluid running and improving passing.

Many thanks are due to the coaches for their hard work refereeing and instructing the teams to keep the games moving, and maximising the enjoyment for players and spectators.

Thank you to hosts Topsham for laying on food in the Bonfire Field clubhouse after the game.

