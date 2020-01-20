Advanced search

Honiton Under-8s enjoy their morning of action with Exeter Athletic

PUBLISHED: 08:09 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 20 January 2020

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Exeter Athletic. Picture: HONITON RFC

Honiton Under-8s thoroughly enjoyed their morning of rugby that saw them taking on Exeter Athletic.

The players arrived at a frost-covered pitch and the novelty seemed to override the chilly toes and fingers, as they were put through some energetic pre-match warm-up manoeuvres!

Exeter Athletic proved to be a tough opposition, as the squads split into two teams and started their first match. They played well as a team, and half-time huddles, team talks from the coaches seemed to work wonders on the field.

Great play from both sides, with the strong running, numerous tries and die-hard defending. Overall the visitors probably had the edge, as they organised themselves into better attacking and defensive lines, and were often quicker to pass when tagged.

Thank you to Exeter Athletic for making the trip and for playing so well, and to everyone at Honiton RFC for organising and hosting another great Sunday morning session.

