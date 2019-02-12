Honiton Under-8s so impressive in latest action at Cullompton

Action from the Honiton Under-8s matches at Cullompton. Picture NICK CAMERON Archant

Honiton Under-8s were most impressive in their latest set of matches, games against hosts Cullompton in which the Honiton players really did look like a ‘well oiled machine’!

Due to excess players on the home side, both Honiton teams absorbed some keen Cullompton players, meaning that each team had two players on the bench, but everyone got an equal amount of time on the park. Everyone got on well, and enjoyed playing with some new team mates.

As usual there really were some exceptional performances from individuals on both teams. Fast pace, impressive footwork and intelligent running angles all making for another entertaining morning for the spectators with plenty of tries, dazzling defending and diving for tags.

The new recruits, and younger players are all making valuable contributions, with the more seasoned players continuing to lead from the front.