Honiton Under13s net terrific win over Exeter Athletic

Honiton U13s after their win over Exeter Athletic. Picture HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Warriors Under-13s enjoyed another terrific success on Sunday.

The Warriors were 8-3 winners when they took on Exeter Athletic.

In what was another excellent all-round show from the team, such was the extent of the team contribution that the Man of the Match award went to the whole team.