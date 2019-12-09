Honiton undone by the clinical finishing from visiting Penryn

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton suffered a 34-14 defeat when they entertained Penryn in their latest league fixture, writes Justin Nuttall.

Once again, injuries and unavailability hit the Lacemen who were forced into a number of changes.

However, they were again given great support by an Allhallows crowd bolstered by the presence of a group from club sponsors PR Driver Blacksmiths who had enjoyed a pre-match luncheon.

Starting down the slope, the Lacemen came under early pressure, but the defence were up to it and, with a strong scrum, Honiton got through the opening 15 minutes with their defences unbreached, this despite the Cornish side enjoying territorial advantage.

It was a home missed tackle that saw the deadlock broken with Penryn scoring an unconverted try.

What the visitors were very good at was keeping the ball alive in contact and this process led to their second try, this one converted for them to lead 12-0 after 36 minutes.

Just before the break, Honiton had their first visit in to the Penryn 22 after good play involving Ollie Cave and Johnny House, but they were held up and the whistle blew soon after.

It was a bad start to the second half that set Honiton further back! The ball was spilled from the kick-off and, from a scrum, Penryn crossed for the third try.

From the re-start Honiton were quickly onto the front foot and, after a knock-on at a lineout, the ensuing scrum ended with Johnny House crossing under the posts and an Ollie Cave conversion lifted the spirits of the home support.

The joy was short lived though as Penryn struck straight back with a converted try to lead 24-7.

An unconverted try with 15 minutes remaining ended the match as a contest and their clinical approach when in possession paid dividends again in the 72nd minute as they scored another try to lead 34-7.

Honiton did have the final say with Matt Bailey crossing by the posts and a Cave conversion rounded up the days scoring.

For Honiton this was certainly a frustrating day as in parts they looked good and competed well but they were on the day, undone by some clinical finishing and did not help their own cause with the odd missed tackle.

On a positive note, the scrum looked good and the front row union of Goulden, Baily and Logan will have had some consolation with their coal face efforts and they will have been very pleased with their four against the head strike rate which were often in crucial defensive positions.

Young Callum Budge was given praise for his work and the Man of the Match award went to Will Goulden who continues to lead from the front in difficult times!