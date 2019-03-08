Honiton well beaten at Wadebridge Camels

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton made the long trip down to Wadebridge Camels to play their first league game of the season in the Cornish county. The Ton kicked off in poor conditions and frankly the weather got progressively wetter as the afternoon went on which played it's part in an error strung game.

The home side adapted more quickly to the conditions and moved the ball downfield and they were awarded a five metre scrum. They recycled the ball well and after a couple of phases they crashed over for the opening try and with the kick going over they had an early 7-0 . Despite the early setback Honiton regrouped and were awarded a scrum and a promising move unfortunately came to an end with a knock on and the attack fizzled out.

The Camels took advantage of some poor tackling and the home team's blind side flanker went in for their second try, this was also converted and after 12 minutes the home side lead was extended to 14-0.

With the rain starting to fall heavily handling errors from both sides became more frequent and it was a bit stop and start.

Ollie Cave made a good break on the right he fed the ball out wide only for Will Tyers but unfortunately the ball was spilled and again the attack failed. The home forwards were quite a sizeable unit and started to dominate the scrum and this was putting pressure on the Honiton feed and the ability to get the ball away.

With spilled ball continuing in difficult handling conditions several scoring chances were spurned by both sides but the home side got their third try of the game through their 12 who used his considerable bulk to barge over. The try was converted and just before half time the score board read 21-0 to the Camels. Worse was to follow as a penalty for a high tackle on the home scrum half saw the Camels kicker take a shot at goal and with the kick just creeping over the crossbar, Honiton were reeling on the end of a 24-0 half time score.

The second half got underway with the rain continuing to fall. Wadebridge enjoyed early territory and possession but the Honiton defence held firm. Play was halted with a head injury to the Camel's inside centre after he came second best in a collision with Louis Lane. Honiton's cause was further hampered with an injury to Honiton's Spanish import David Maynadie and he had leave the field. The score remained unchanged midway in to the second half but the home side line seemed to have the edge and they also had a pretty effective line out as well.

Honiton did however created another good chance through Ollie Cave but he had the ball stripped in the tackle and another chance went begging.

Pressure close to the Honiton line saw the Camel's get there bonus point try through the forwards. The conversion attempt fell short, 29-0 to the home side.

In the dying minutes Honiton's miserable afternoon was compounded with the home side scoring their fifth try of the game, it was converted and they ran out convincing 36-0 winners.

This was not a good afternoon for the Ton and they were convincingly beaten by 5 tries to nil so it's back to the drawing board and there is no let-up in tough fixtures and next weekend it's the visit of near neighbours Wellington who are going well this season.