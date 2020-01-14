Gut wrenching defeat for the Ton against fourth placed Wadebridge Camels

The Honiton players shaking hands with the Tiverton team after the game. Picture: Jeremy Rice Archant

Saturday Honiton were back in league action against fourth placed Wadebridge Camels. Honiton's last outing down in Cornwall against this side saw Honiton heavily defeated so this was always going to be a tough game and given a strong cross wind conditions were tricky.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton received the kick off playing up the Allhallows slope. Tom White was making his first senior league appearance and he received the kick and got a warm welcome as he felt the full force of the heavy visitors pack. None the less he dealt with the ball well and this enabled Honiton to clear their lines. Unfortunately from the restart the Camels broke down the narrow side and looked odds on to score but fullback James Coutts Tucker prevented the score with an impressive last ditch tackle and again Honiton managed to clear their lines again.

Despite a lot of early pressure from the visitors it was Honiton who took the lead through the boot of Ollie Cave who slotted over a penalty and after ten minutes gone Honiton were 3 points to the good. Honiton were having to displaying some resolute defence and they managed to turned the ball over twice when Wadebridge pressed towards the try line.

A third turnover at the breakdown by Honiton saw them thwart another Wadebridge attack and with twenty minutes gone somehow Honiton were still ahead and with confidence growing they managed to string some possession together and a deft pass from Player coach Alex Brooks saw influential player Ollie Cave put through a gap and he sprinted to the line for a well-deserved converted try from wide out. This meant on the half hour mark the Ton were 10 points to the good and more good news came after a good break by Johnny House extracted a penalty and Honiton extended their lead to 13-0 from another Ollie Cave penalty after 38 minutes.

Honiton then lost scrumhalf Philip Cooke to injury when he had to limp off with a torn hamstring and to compound this just on the break, Wadebridge got on the score sheet when their fourteen was put in from a smart offload by their number eight. The try was converted but for the Ton, they'd weather a lot of pressure to see them turn round 13-7 up.

The Cornish got the perfect restart when a missed throw on Honiton's line landed in the hands of their back marker in the lineout and he powered over for an unconverted score and the gap was now just a point at 13-12.

Shortly after this a penalty for offside in midfield saw Wadebridge once again kick deep in to the Honiton twenty two and after securing the line out they recycled well and scored their second rumbled over try to take the lead. This time the conversion was successful and for the first time in the game the Camels were ahead and things looked ominous for theTon.

Honiton dug deep and attacked and a yellow card for offside in the red zone saw the big Wadebridge number 5 get a ten minute rest. Honiton took advantage of this and it was Louis Lane was driven over the line by his pack for well-deserved try, Cage added the extras and the home side retook the lead at 20-19.

With tails back up the next try followed soon after and another good break by Johnny House saw Honiton sweep down the left. He drew the defence which enabled Will Tyers to beat the covering defence to score out wide, the conversion was unsuccessful but Honiton were now 25-19 ahead and just had to hang on but when your down your luck also seems to desert you and deep in to injury time and on the last play, Wadebride pressure saw them scored a try that frankly broke the hearts of the home support and with the conversion being the last action of the game Honiton went down by the cruellest of margins by 25-26.

This result was just so hard to take given all the hard work the Honiton players had put in against what was a big, good side and it's fair to say they played their get out of jail card. Despite the despair there was a lot of praise for the players performance and to a man they stuck in there and despite the odds against a win, they should have one this one against a side who sit fourth in the league. Honiton's man of the match went to Jonny House who work tirelessly throughout.

Next week it's no less a tougher task as they visit league leaders Wellington over the hill in Somerset.