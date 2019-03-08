Honiton Warriors U14s begin new season with win over Newton Abbot

Honiton RFC U14s at the start of the new season. Picture: HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Warriors Under-14s made a great start to the new season as they chalked up a 29-22 success over a large Newton Abbot team.

Warriors were quickly into their stride and scored three tries, one of which was converted, before the opposition got their first points on the board.

A combination of easing off in terms of the tempo of their performance and a lacking of match fitness, told and the scores were levelled at the halfway mark.

Both sides scored after the break before, with a couple of minutes remaining Warriors won the ball against the head at a scrim and crossed to win the game.

For the first game of the season as a full 15 with line outs etc and so on, coaches thought the standard of rugby was outstanding by both