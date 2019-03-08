Honiton Warriors Under-13s in great form on visit to Sidmouth

The Honitn RFC Under-13s. Picture HONITON RFC Archant

Honiton Warrior’s Under-13s were at a wind-swept Sidmouth for their latest action.

After losing the toss, and Sidmouth choosing to play into the gale, Honiton needed to try to get some points on the board and showing some great teamwork and handling skills in difficult conditions, the Warriors scored six unanswered tries before the break.

Now facing the very difficult elements in the second period, Sidmouth came back strongly and it was much more of an even battle.

However, the Warriors were outstanding in this half and managed to match the hosts, which meant the hard work in the first half was the key and again the Warriors continued their rich run of form winning by nine tries to three.

There was a team award for the Man of the Match as this was another outstanding team performance by all the boys who, despite a small squad, seem to pull a result out of the bag each week.